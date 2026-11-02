Queen Fans Dreaming of a Las Vegas Sphere Residency Might Not Like Brian May’s Latest Update

Since opening in 2023, the Las Vegas Sphere has welcomed legendary groups like U2, Phish, The Eagles, No Doubt, Metallica, Dead & Company, and the Backstreet Boys. While fans rushed to get tickets, many discussed which artists would be the perfect group to perform at the venue. The Sphere wasn’t just another venue. Mixing the latest technology with live entertainment, the Sphere had the power to completely transport fans to any place, time, or dimension. And although many have pushed for Queen to be the next act to add their name to the Sphere, Brian May had other plans.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, May was asked about the possibility of a Sphere residency. It has been an open discussion for May for some time. With the artist entertaining the idea, fans believed it was only a matter of time. But according to May, “I don’t know what to tell you about that. I don’t even know where we are on that. I really don’t. Things change so fast.”

Videos by American Songwriter

With no new information to share, May was simply enjoying his life. But that didn’t mean he was retiring. “I feel like I’m on a break, and I’m enjoying my break, and I’m getting to do all the things which I dreamed of doing when there was no time all those years on the road. So I’m getting to see my kids, I’m getting to see my grandchildren, getting to do a lot of projects on the side which I’ve dreamed of doing.”

Play video

[RELATED: The Queen Lyric That Featured Brian May Acknowledging the Brevity of Life]

Queen Wouldn’t Do The “Abba Thing” At The Las Vegas Sphere

Getting some of the time back he missed over the decades on the road, May wasn’t rushing to pack his bags just yet. And while he missed the road, he said, “Maybe one day I’m gonna wake up and think, ‘Ah, maybe we should get out on the road. ’But I don’t think I will be committing to nine-month-long tours again.”

As for the Sphere, May didn’t have any new reports about a potential residency, but he still wondered what a Queen concert would look like. “I’m still very much caught up with the idea of this 360-degree surround environment for music, and particularly for us in some kind of retrospective. It wouldn’t be like the ABBA thing. Everybody says, ‘Oh, you’re gonna do what ABBA did.’ But no, it would be something different from that, because we have a different history and a different path or whatever.”

With May already having a “template” in his head for a Sphere concert, the biggest obstacle appeared to be finding the right time. And fans might be disappointed by the lack of progress, but at least May wasn’t closing the door on the possibility just yet.

(Photo by Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance via Getty Images)