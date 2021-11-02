Legendary Band Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American Tour

Legendary—and now Hall of Fame awarded—German band, Kraftwerk, has announced a number of new 2022 tour dates, beginning May 2 and running through August 26.

On Saturday in Cleveland, Kraftwerk was awarded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Early Influencer Award, along with Charlie Patton and Gil Scott-Heron.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement ahead of the weekend. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Earlier this year, on May 6, Kraftwerk founding member Florian Schneider died. He was 73 years old. Now, the band is down to three members, which is likely in part why the group’s new tour is dubbed, “3D.”

In 2020, like many groups, the band had to cancel its North American dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, refunding patrons.

