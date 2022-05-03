Rapper Jack Harlow Features Danielle Fishel —Topanga in ‘Boy Meets World’— in New Album Trailer

For those of us of a certain age—say, 30-to-50 years old—the name Topanga has special meaning.

The character from the popular television show Boy Meets World, who was played by actress Danielle Fishel, is many people’s first television crush. She played the bright, quick-witted character and love interest of Cory Matthews, the main character on the show.

Well, smartly, rapper Jack Harlow has leveraged that appreciation from fans in his new album trailer, which features Fishel. The new trailer portends Harlow’s forthcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which is set to drop on Friday (May 6). Fans can check out the trailer below, which Harlow shared on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Harlow wrote simply, “Friday.”

The new trailer features what looks to be a Southern California block on the evening of Halloween, with families and kids dressed up in costume. Then we see a black car and in it is Fishel, who is visibly distraught, with kids of her own in the back seat.

It’s a dramatic depiction and one that whets the appetite for Harlow’s forthcoming record. For the 24-year-old musician, the new LP follows his 2020 album, That’s What They All Say.

Harlow released the lead single, “Nail Tech,” from the new album in February, which was followed by the release of the LP’s title and release date. Harlow shared that the content on the new record is “more serious” and also talked about a hopeful collaboration with country legend Dolly Parton for the record.

As for Fishel, she has been involved in several projects since Boy Meets World, including the spin-off, Girl Meets World, which ran from 2014 to 2017. In 2021, she gave birth to her second child, a son, Keaton.

Photo courtesy Atlantic Records