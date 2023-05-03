Rapper Yelawolf Wants to Collaborate with Miranda Lambert  

Yelawolf has a new goal in mind – a collaboration with Miranda Lambert.

Yelawolf, known for working closely with Eminem and for his smash hit “Till It’s Gone,” recently crossed paths with Lambert in Los Angeles. The two were both in town to celebrate Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl.

Lambert was one of the names on the star-studded lineup, as she performed Waylon Jennings’ 1978 classic, “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.” Following the affair, Lambert encountered Yelawolf at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood.

The rapper turned to social media on Tuesday (May 2) to share a photo carousel of the memorable evening with Lambert. The black-and-white snapshots feature the two hanging out in biker jackets and throwing back cocktails. Yelawolf said that they became fast friends.

“That time at the Sunset Marquis I met @mirandalambert and discovered we were first cousins….some far off planet called tray’luh’park’rich !!” wrote Yelawolf in the caption. “Love this girl immediately .. in that Alabama type of way haha.”

He continued to ask his Instagram community of over 1 million followers if he should join forces with the Grammy Award winner.

“Who would like to hear some music from the two of us??” he questioned. “Think I can convince her to drop a rap record?!!! You should hear a rap name…it’s too good to post,” he added.

Lambert shared Yelawolf’s post on her Instagram story and requested to hang out in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Hey, cuz! Let’s hang in Nashvegas,” wrote the “Actin’ Up” singer.

Yelawolf has worked within the country music scene. While he was born in Alabama as Michael Wayne Atha, he moved to Antioch, Tennessee, as a child. In 2010 he was catapulted to stardom with his Trunk Muzik EP, where he received mainstream radio success with “Daddy’s Lambo” and “Box Chevy.” He refers to his unique sound as “Southern rap.”

In 2019, he dropped his sixth studio album titled Ghetto Cowboy. Most recently, Yelawolf partnered with genre-transcending artist Jelly Roll on “Unlive,” another Nashville native that made a significant and successful shift from rock to country. The artist is slated to join Jelly Roll on his forthcoming Backroad Baptism Tour alongside Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, and more. The trek will begin in July and run until October.

(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)