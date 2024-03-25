Eric Church To Headline Field & Stream Fest 2024

The inaugural Field & Stream Fest is coming up in October. And luckily for country music fans, it looks like country singer Eric Church will be headlining the three-day music festival. There will be other headliners as well, including Lainey Wilson, but the full lineup has not been released yet. We do know that over 30 different artists are on the bill, but additional deets are still a mystery. We can expect a ton of incredible country artists to be part of this fest, plus lots of outdoorsy activities. Fans can keep an eye on the festival site for updates.

Videos by American Songwriter

Field & Stream Fest 2024 will start on Friday, October 4 in Winnsboro, South Carolina near Arrowhead Pavilion. The three-day fest will end on Sunday, October 6.

Presale events for this fest start on March 27 at 8:00 am ET via eTix. General admission is slated to start on March 28 at 8:00 am ET. If you miss your chance to get on the presale events, we recommend getting your tickets from Stubhub. Stubhub is a great resource for festival passes, especially once general on-sale begins. The platform is also protected by the FanProtect Program, so festivalgoers don’t have to worry about fake tickets, scams, or fraud.

Eric Church also made news recently for buying Field & Stream Magazine along with fellow country star Morgan Wallen.

“I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck,” said Church in a recent announcement. “That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures and I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page. They were my Bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Eric Church and other incredible country music artists live at Field & Stream Fest! Reserve your spot ASAP.

Friday, October 4 – Winnsboro, SC – Arrowhead Pavilion

Saturday, October 5 – Winnsboro, SC – Arrowhead Pavilion

Sunday, October 6 – Winnsboro, SC – Arrowhead Pavilion

Photo by Jason Davis

