Reba McEntire To Release Re-Imagined Three-Part Box Set Collection: ‘Revived Remixed Revisited’ ft. Dave Cobb. Dolly Parton

On August 13, beloved country icon Reba McEntire announced her forthcoming project Revived Remixed Revisited—set for release on October 8. The three-part box set is a reimagined collection of some of Reba’s most iconic songs spanning her legendary country music career.

Revived includes some of Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved over the years in her live show and features all-new arrangements of fan favorites like “Is There Life Out There” and “Can’t Even Get The Blues” recorded with Reba’s touring band. Remixed puts a whole new spin on songs including “Little Rock” and “I’m A Survivor” and on Revisited, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip back and recut songs like “Somebody Should Leave” and “Consider Me Gone,” and it features the long-awaited pairing of Reba and Dolly Parton on the classic duet “Does He Love You.”

“I’ve been continuing to make new albums, and we really haven’t spent the time to slow down enough to revisit and work the catalog and remind people of what we’ve done in the past,” Reba shared in a recent interview with Variety. “I’m really a forward thinker, so that was a little out of my realm,” Reba adds, but when presented with this idea, she says she was thrilled. “I think it’s very important to keep the songs of mine that my fans grew up on (alive). My fans are very loyal, very sweet to me, and I think they’re going to enjoy this three-album package where they can sit down and say, ‘Oh, I remember when Reba sang that in Omaha.’”

Read more of Reba’s interview HERE including her thoughts on working with Dave Cobb, world-class remixers, and Dolly Parton.

The collection spans Reba’s entire career since her self-titled debut in 1977. To celebrate the announcement, Reba shares a song from each set:

“Is There Life Out There” | Revived

“I’m A Survivor” (Lafemmebear Remix) | Remixed

“Consider Me Gone” | Revisited

Additionally, the final dates for REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas, the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas, were announced for Dec. 1-15, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The tour is a culmination of the friendship and musical admiration the trio has shared since first touring together in 1993 and features more than 30 action-packed hits backed by a band of 10 players from both of their touring crews.

Pre-order for Revived Remixed Revisited is available now.