Kelly Clarkson Belts the Best “Over the Rainbow” Cover Fans Have Ever Heard

While most artists stick with a certain genre, Kelly Clarkson decided that her love for music needed more than one type. Although placed in categories like R&B, pop, and pop rock, Clarkson refused to be defined by a single genre. Since winning the first season of American Idol, the singer has carved out her place in the music industry. While releasing ten studio albums, the star also helms her own show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. And with her Kellyoke segment a big hit, the singer performed a special song that is close to her heart.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although her show is a hit among fans, Clarkson’s Kellyoke is a huge draw. Since creating the segment, the singer covered hit songs like “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, “Dream On” by Aerosmith, and even “Sorry” by Justin Bieber. Besides enjoying her time in the spotlight, Clarksons seemed to perfect each song, adding her style to it. Recently, the star decided to cover the iconic song “Over the Rainbow.” And much like her other performances, the singer didn’t miss a note.

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Children Growing Up With Famous Mom

While already an iconic song, Clarkson once discussed her love for Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow” as she performed the song countless times for her children River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander. Holding the song close to her heart, fans showered her with praise. “HOLY MOTHER OF GOD!!!! Ok, Judy Garland is the Standard and no one will ever beat her, but (for me) this is the BEST VERSION of the many, many, many, many, many covers we all have heard!!! OF COURSE IT HAD TO BE KC!!!!”

[RELATED: Keith Urban Has One Question for Kelly Clarkson After Her Cover of “Somebody Like You”]

Spending years in the spotlight, Clarkson once discussed what it was like for her children to grow up with a famous mother. She told People in 2023, “It’s so normalized for them. So, they don’t even see it as anything weird. They’re like, ‘Can I bring my friend?’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, maybe we’ll just bring you right now.’ ” She continued, “They don’t know the fame thing yet. They just think everybody can do that, right? Which is kind of cool, but at the same time you want to teach them the gratitude and appreciation factor. Privilege is definitely taught in my household. They’re annoyed with it, probably.”

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)