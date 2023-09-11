George Strait Among Several Country Singers to Write Online Tributes to the Late Charlie Robison

Legendary country artist George Strait has issued a written tribute to late musician Charlie Robison on X (formally Twitter). On September 10, Robison passed away at the age of 59 from cardiac arrest, among other complications.

Videos by American Songwriter

“So sad we lost Charlie Robison yesterday. God Bless all of the Robison family,” Strait wrote on social media regarding the Texas-based singer’s death. “He brought so much great music to the great state and others. Rest in Peace my friend.”

[RELATED: Charlie Robison Dead at 59]

Several other country singers, including Parker McCollum and Kolby Cooper, also shared their condolences regarding Robison’s death. “I grew up on Charlie Robison’s music and am still a firm believer he’s one of the greatest to ever do it,” Cooper wrote. “Rest in peace to a true Legend, this one hurts.”

“I opened for Charlie Robison in Corpus Christi on the day Merle Haggard died,” McCollum wrote. “I remember being so insanely excited to play a show with one of my heroes and he played almost all Haggard songs that night. It was so bad ass! RIP to an absolute legend!”

Popular concert venue Billy Bob’s Texas, a place where Robison played frequently, also shared a post online regarding the musician’s passing. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the passing of Texas Country Music legend and our dear friend @charlierobison,” the venue’s tweet read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.” The venue’s X post also features various photos of Robison throughout his career.

Robison’s death was announced by his wife, Kristem Robison. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends,” Robison wrote on Facebook. “My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family.”

Fellow musician Robyn Ludwick, who is Robison’s sister, also wrote a tribute to her late brother on Facebook. “My heart is broken in the deepest most irreparable way. My big brother Charlie passed away in the arms of his loved ones,” Ludwick wrote. “Please play some Charlie Robison on Repeat. He would want it that way.”

Robison revealed he was retiring from music indefinitely after he lost the ability to sing following a surgery in 2018. “Therefore, with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the stage and studio,” Robison wrote on Facebook at the time.

So sad we lost Charlie Robison yesterday. God Bless all of the Robison family. He brought so much great music to the great state and others. Rest in Peace my friend. gs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) September 11, 2023

Photo by Randall Michelson/WireImage