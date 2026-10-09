Loretta Lynn’s Grammy-Winning Album That Mysteriously Vanished From Streaming Is Finally Coming Back

In the early 2000s, Loretta Lynn found herself in the company of Jack White, who eagerly wanted the country singer to cut another album. At the time, it had been years since Lynn was in the studio, but still, with White persistent, Van Lear Rose was released in 2004. Although it climbed the charts on the US Top Country Albums, peaking at No. 2, it landed in the Top 25 on the US Billboard 200. But while the album even featured a duet with White on “Portland Oregon,” the album mysteriously vanished from streaming platforms. At least, until now.

For any fan who wanted to hear Van Lear Rose, they needed to hunt down a physical copy. Since 2021, the album had been stripped from streaming platforms. With no explanation given, the years added to the mystery. Well, the wait is officially over as White’s Third Man Records revealed the album would be returning to streaming platforms on November 13.

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Just in time for the holidays, Third Man Records celebrated the return of Lynn with more than a digital release. There would also be a physical repress of the original tapes. That repress included black vinyl, CD, and a limited-edition vinyl for those dedicated fans.

[RELATED: 60 Years Ago Today, Loretta Lynn Recorded the Frank, Fiery No. 1 Hit That Set the Standard for Her Groundbreaking Career]

Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Deemed Her Music Timeless

Working closely with White and Third Man Records, Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Russell, expressed her excitement about the resurgence of Van Lear Rose. “It is an incredible honor to work again with Jack and his amazing team at Third Man to re-release this incredible album.”

While getting to watch the creativity and passion poured into the project, Russell added that it was confirmation that her mother’s spirit was still alive. “Our mother’s spirit lives on through this timeless music, and we are thrilled that fans old and new will be reminded of this great work.”

Giving fans a taste of the upcoming release, Third Man Records released “Miss Being Mrs.” as a single. Available to stream now, the rest of Van Lear Rose included:

“Van Lear Rose”

“Portland Oregon” (with Jack White)

“Trouble on the Line”

“Family Tree”

“Have Mercy”

“High on a Mountain Top”

“Little Red Shoes”

“God Makes No Mistakes”

“Women’s Prison”

“This Old House”

“Mrs. Leroy Brown”

“Miss Being Mrs.”

“Story of My Life”

“Just to Have You Back”

Although Lynn died in 2022, Van Lear Rose offered another reminder that her voice never really left. More than 20 years after its original release, the country legend was ready to reach fans old and new.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)