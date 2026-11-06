Remembering When Two Members of a Legendary Band Reunited for a One-off Project in 1984

We’ve seen time and again how members of bands who have been together for a long stretch start to wear on each other’s nerves. Some time away can occasionally be needed for everyone to get back on the same page.

That’s how it appeared it would turn out for the standout British band Squeeze when they disbanded in 1982. But then two stalwart members of the group did a new project together just two years later.

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A Sudden Flameout

Squeeze immediately carved out a name for themselves on the pop scene with their smart songwriting, both in terms of the sophisticated melodies of Glenn Tilbrook and the nimble lyrics of Chris Difford. Each of their first four albums seemed an improvement on what came before. And memorable singles emerged with regularity in the late 70s and early 80s.

In 1981, the band hit a spectacular peak with the album East Side Story. A tour de force of an LP that showed their versatility, it also gave them their first hints of American success when “Tempted” earned some airplay. The record seemed like a springboard for bigger things.

Instead, the band hustled out Sweets From A Stranger in 1982 without taking the proper time to get it just right. Aside from the stellar single “Black Coffee In Bed”, the album lacked their usual inspiration. Frustrated, Squeeze announced that they were calling it a career after just five albums.

Reuniting Writers

All eyes were on Difford and Tilbrook, as the band’s songwriters, to see what they might choose to do next. Surprisingly, after initially hinting that they wouldn’t be working in tandem again, they put aside any differences and collaborated.

Operating as Difford & Tilbrook, they released an album under the same name in 1984. In addition to the two artists, production was provided by both E.T. Thomgren and Tony Visconti. Visconti brought his years of experience from working with, among others, David Bowie.

As opposed to the revved-up power pop most commonly associated with Squeeze, Difford & Tilbrook bent the sound of this album toward the so-called “sophisti-pop” trend that was raging in Great Britain. Horns and string sections bounced off synthesizers while Tilbrook’s clever melodies worked their magic.

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The Difford & Tilbrook album came at a time when neither man was exactly at their best. Both were struggling with some of the excess common to rock artists in the 80s. On top of that, there were disputes between Difford and Tilbrook’s wife, who inserted herself into the writing and recording process.

Nonetheless, the album comes off quite well in retrospect. Songs like “Loves Crashing Waves” and “Picking Up The Pieces” demonstrate that the tightness of the duo’s writing works in any musical setting. Alas, sales were tepid, especially in the US, without the Squeeze brand to help.

Luckily, that wouldn’t be a problem for much longer. In 1985, a charity benefit reunion went so well that Difford and Tilbrook decided to put Squeeze back together. As such, their one-off album feels almost like an extension of their catalog, albeit a quirky one.

(Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns/Getty Images)