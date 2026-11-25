You won’t find too many bands who become legends by always playing it safe. Most of the acts who take that leap into the elite do so by pivoting at some point from a proven formula into the unknown. In the case of U2, that pivot included the decision to change up their producers. They hired a duo, one of whom was an unknown and the other a major risk.

Changing Up the Approach

U2 made a big leap in popularity with War, their third studio album that arrived in 1983. The album contained a pair of hit singles in the UK. It also sold very well in the United States thanks to the band’s exposure on college radio. With such an upward trajectory, there didn’t seem to be much reason for them to change.

Videos by American Songwriter

But something was irking the band. They thought that their anthemic sound was becoming a bit too by-the-numbers and pop-oriented. The band was thinking long-term, and they felt that they could deliver something more profound and lasting by going a more elusive, ethereal route.

They immediately thought of Brian Eno as the man for the job. Eno’s work with Talking Heads was a big draw, as were the atmospheric albums that he released on his own in the 70s after leaving Roxy Music. But there was a problem. Eno didn’t know if he wanted the gig.

Package Deal

When Eno heard U2’s earnest, anthemic style for the first time, he didn’t think that he was a good fit for the band at all. Oddly enough, U2’s management team felt the same. They worried that the esoteric, experimental quality that Eno tended to bring to anything he did would dampen the band’s commercial momentum.

Luckily for all involved, Bono, U2’s lead singer, is a great salesman. He convinced Eno that the producer’s qualities that scared off some in the U2 camp were exactly what the band wanted to cultivate. But even after Eno agreed to come aboard, he installed a kind of fallback plan.

Eno invited Daniel Lanois, who had acted as engineer on a few Eno projects, to be the co-producer on the U2 album. It’s unclear if the band quite understood that it was a package deal at the beginning of it all. By including Lanois, Eno figured that the band wouldn’t be left out in the lurch if he decided that he just wasn’t the right guy for the job.

Lighting a ‘Fire’

Play video

As U2 settled in to make the album that would be titled The Unforgettable Fire upon its release in 1984, Eno and Lanois found their respective roles. Eno took over as the idea man, coming up with concepts to pull U2 away from the comfort zone that they’d favored on their previous albums.

Lanois concentrated on the technical aspects of making all of it happen while also relating to the band as a fellow musician. As U2 hoped, The Unforgettable Fire indeed went to deeper, darker musical territory than anything the band had delivered before, especially on the album cuts.

More importantly, the band developed an excellent working relationship with Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois. In years to come, those two men would be at the boards for some of the band’s greatest artistic triumphs.

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)