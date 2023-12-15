Rick Ross Vows To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Shares Training Video in Preparation: “Promise I Won’t Fall Out”

Going by names like Rozay and The Boss, Rick Ross used his larger-than-life persona and lyrics about street life to catapult himself into the music industry. Releasing his single “Hustlin” in 2006, the rapper found himself in a bidding war between Murder Inc., Bad Boy Entertainment, and Def Jam Records. Ultimately signing with Jay-Z, Ross spent over the last 20 years sharing his voice and persona with the world. While the rapper received numerous Grammy nominations and was named Man of the Year twice by The Source, it seems Ross is setting his eyes on a new challenge that comes with a height of 19,341 feet.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Wednesday, Ross posted a video of himself exercising. During his run, he detailed a goal he set for himself back in 2022. At the time, he appeared on the Full Send podcast and discussed his plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Noting that he needed a year to get in shape for such a climb, the rapper has kept his word. In the video, he said, “It’s official. Early 2024 it’s going down. [We’re getting in the] best shape of our lives [for this]. Promise I won’t fall out on you muthaf**kas. Promise.”

[Bring In The New Year With Rick Ross]

Rick Ross plans to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro – tallest stand-alone mountain – in 2024https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/vihje95iV9 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 15, 2023

Rick Ross Always Has A Plan B

According to statistics, over 35,000 people hope to reach the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro every year. While a large number, only two-thirds of those who attempt the climb succeed. For the others, they often succumb to injuries or sickness from the change in altitude. Starting at the base of the mountain, which consists of a rainforest, climbers will spend the next five to nine days moving through five climate zones. Climbers are welcomed at the top of the dormant volcano with a glacial zone that has 49% less oxygen than the base.

[RELATED: Rick Ross Reveals the Voice Behind His Famous Maybach Music Song Tag]

Not caring too much about the average time climbers take to reach the peak, Ross noted he wanted to give himself 12 days to complete his goal. And for those fans who are concerned for his safety, the rapper admitted to always having a plan B. He said, “I swear Imma wear my watch and if I pull that pin on it, in one hour that helicopter will be there for us.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality)