Antiques and Art Collected by Late Singer/Songwriter Dan Fogelberg to Be Auctioned in Maine

A diverse collection of items from the estate of late singer/songwriter Dan Fogelberg from his home in Deer Isle, Maine, will be up for bid during a three-day auction this summer. The sale, dubbed “Summer Splendor 2024,” is hosted by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in Thomaston, Maine. It’s scheduled to take place on June 28, 29, and 30.

Items being auctioned include antique European marble and bronze sculptures, various photo and art prints, fine woven and beaded Native American artifacts, china, glassware, musical instruments, and more.

Among the sale’s highlights is an 1888 marble sculpture called “Pescatore” (a.k.a. “Neopolitan Fisherboy) by Italian artist Cesare Lapini. It’s estimated value is between $10,000 and $15,000. Also being auctioned is a 17th century Rembrandt print titled “Faust” with an estimated value of $6,000-$8,000.

The auction also features a 1988 watercolor painting by American artist Robert Wyland depicting a blue whale and her calf. It’s estimated to sell for $4,500-$6,500. Instruments up for bid include a Native American drum, a hammered dulcimer, an antique brass bugle, and an Indian veena.

Interested buyers can bid for the items in person, via phone, absentee, and online at ThomastonAuction.com. You also can check out all of the lots at the website.

A Statement from Fogelberg’s Widow

“Dan’s taste in art was as diverse and eclectic as his taste in music and he collected from all over the country,” Fogelberg’s widow, Jean, said in a statement. “As an art major at the University of Illinois, he studied American and European masters and their techniques. After his first hit records, he left Los Angeles for a ranch in Colorado and became immersed in the western and Native American cultures of the Four Corners region of the southwest.”

She added, “In the mid-eighties he purchased an old Captain’s cottage on Deer Isle and sailed the coast of New England until the last months of his life.”

About Fogelberg’s Music Career

Fogelberg enjoyed a series of hits during the 1970s and ’80s. Among his best-known songs are “The Power of Gold” (a collaboration with Tim Weisberg), “Longer,” “Same Old Lang Syne,” “Hard to Say,” “Leader of the Band,” “Run for the Roses,” and “The Language of Love.” Eight of Fogelberg’s albums were certified platinum by the RIAA, five of which were certified multi-platinum.

Fogelberg died at his home in Deer Isle in 2007 of prostate cancer. He was 57. Fogelberg was inducted posthumously into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.