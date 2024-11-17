Ringo Starr Reveals the Beatles Song Featuring a Drum Part He Created Trying to Emulate the Weather

Ringo Starr recently took part in a video interview with music journalist Katherine Yeske Taylor for American Songwriter and the Drummerworld website. During the conversation, the 84-year-old ex-Beatles legend was asked if he there was one Fab Four song on which he’d played drums differently.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I don’t wish I’d played differently on any of them,” Starr explained. He then pointed out a rare Beatles on which he purposely approached playing drums in a different way.

“‘Rain’ I played differently,” Ringo noted. “I was trying to be the rain.” He then demonstrated how he plays a series of drum rolls that he intended to represent rain.

Starr added, “I don’t do that sort of drumming, but I did for ‘Rain.’ But I think, you know, you got what I could give you then.”

[RELATED: Ringo Starr Drops New Country Duet Ballad With Alison Krauss, and I’m Beyond “Thankful”]

“Rain” was a psychedelic pop-rock tune first released in May 1966 as the B-side of The Beatles’ single “Paperback Writer.” “Paperback Writer” topped the Billboard Hot 100, while “Rain” reached No. 23 on the chart.

The song later was included on The Beatles’ 1970 compilation Hey Jude, and on the 1988 comp Past Masters, Volume Two.

Starr Also Discussed His “Get Back” Drum Part

Starr also chatted about how he would generally come up with drum parts for Beatles songs spur of the moment while playing along with his bandmates in the studio.

“I can’t really play till you got the song … ’cause I play with the song and the singer,” he maintained.

Ringo then brought up The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, and how there was a segment that showed how his drum part for the song “Get Back” evolved from a straightforward beat to something more complex and unique.

Starr admitted that he had “no memory” of how his part came together, so he asked Jackson if he could find footage capturing Ringo developing it, which the director did.

Starr then concluded about his knack for devising drum parts, “You don’t know where it comes from. You just know it comes, and that’s good for me.”

About Ringo’s Upcoming Country Album

As previously reported, Starr will release a new country album titled Look Up on January 10, 2025. The 11-track collection is Ringo’s first full-length studio album since he released What’s My Name in 2019.

Look Up was produced by T Bone Burnett, who wrote or co-wrote nine of the album’s track. Starr co-wrote one song with his longtime studio engineer Bruce Sugar, a duet with acclaimed country/bluegrass artist Alison Krauss titled “Thankful.” “Thankful” was released as an advance single from Look Up on Friday, November 16.

Besides Krauss, Look Up features several other guest artists, including Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Lucius, and Larkin Poe. Starr’s brother-in-law, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, also contributed to the album.

Prior to “Thankful,” a song titled “Time on My Hands” was released as the first advance track from Look Up.

The album can be pre-ordered now.

Starr’s Special Nashville Concerts

In celebration of Look Up’s release, Starr will be playing two special concerts at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on January 14 and 15.

Billed as Ringo Starr & Friends, the shows will feature the Beatles legend joined by a variety of special guests, including Strings, Tuttle, and Jack White.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.