Rising Country Singer’s Biggest Concern From the Hospital Bed Wasn’t His Health: “Album Drops Tonight”

With social media platforms offering artists a new way to promote their music, Waylon Wyatt wasted no time sharing his songs. And when uploading his first song, “Everything Under the Sun,” Wyatt went viral. After only spending a few years in the genre, the singer was on the cusp of a major milestone with the release of his debut album, Dustpiles. Dropping on July 17, Wyatt’s celebration was cut short when he was taken to the hospital for sepsis. But still, that didn’t stop him from promoting and celebrating his debut album.

Posting a video from inside the hospital, Wyatt was all smiles as he updated fans on his health. According to the caption, he had an eventual day. “Grown man looked at my butt today and I peed myself.” Although not sounding like the greatest time, he added, “but he album drops tonight! Fightin hard to see y’all Saturday.”

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Before his health scare, Wyatt was scheduled to perform on Saturday at the Under the Big Sky Festival in Montana. But with him being diagnosed with sepsis, it’s unclear if he will make the performance. No matter what, fans filled the comment section with demands that the singer listen to his doctors and rest. “REST!!!!! REST!!! REST!!! Doctor’s orders!! Congratulations, but please, just get better!!”

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Waylon Wyatt Names His Favorite Song On ‘Dustpiles’

What exactly is sepsis? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It is a life-threatening medical emergency. Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body.”

Diving deeper, the CDC reported that 1.7 million adults will develop sepsis. Thankfully, doctors have learned how to combat sepsis using antibiotics and the right treatment program.

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As for Wyatt, nothing was stopping him from celebrating his massive achievement with Dustpiles. Ready to take his first step to country music stardom, Dustpiles will include 16 tracks. But for Wyatt, it was the last song that carried the most weight. “The biggest factor, though, is the ending title track called ‘Dustpiles.’ It’s a witty way of referring to how love should be but in a darker manner: finding that special someone who you are so close and secure, and in the end the two of you ultimately become two piles of dust.”

With his debut album finally out in the world, supporters are already celebrating the milestone and eagerly waiting to see the rising country star back on stage once he’s fully healthy.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)