Rob Halford and the Rock Music Community Remember One of the “Greatest Frontman in Rock and Roll History”

1979 was supposed to be a historic year for AC/DC. Releasing their sixth studio album at the time, Highway to Hell, the band watched as it struck a chord with fans and entered the top 20 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Sadly, it would mark the last album to feature lead singer Bon Scott. Less than a year after the album hit the airwaves, Scott passed away at just 33. While often considered one of the greatest frontmen of all time, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford continues to keep his memory alive as he celebrates what would have been Scott’s 80th birthday.

In February 1980, Scott was found unresponsive and quickly rushed to King’s College Hospital in Camberwell. There was little doctors could do as the icon was pronounced dead on arrival. According to the report, the singer died from acute alcohol poisoning. Although AC/DC moved forward with Brian Johnson, the band and industry never forgot Scott.

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With July 9 marking Scott’s 80th birthday, Halford shared a touching tribute on YouTube. “As we remember what would have been Bon Scott’s 80th birthday, we celebrate far more than a rock singer; we celebrate a free spirit that could never be contained.”

[RELATED: 80th Birthday Celebrations for Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Include Tribute Shows, Commemorative Merch, & More]

Bon Scott Labeled The “Greatest OF All Time”: “It’s A Fact”

While dissecting the raw talent that Scott possessed, Halford promised it was a gift rarely seen in the industry. “Bon had a rare gift: He made people feel alive. His voice carried mischief, grit, humor, and honesty. He sang with the conviction of someone who had lived every word, and that authenticity continues to resonate across generations.”

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Fans couldn’t have agreed with Halford more as they filled the comment section with love for Scott. “Thanks Bon for the great singing and all the brilliant lyrics you brought to this world. And Happy Birthday To You!” One person added, “It’s not an opinion it’s a fact bon scott is and will always be the greatest frontman in rock and roll history. He is and will always be the epitome of rock and roll. HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST OF ALL-TIME BON SCOTT WE MISS YOU.”

Nearly five decades have passed since Scott’s death, but even time hasn’t diminished his influence on rock music. As fans and fellow musicians continue to celebrate his life, Scott’s voice and electrifying stage presence remain as powerful today as they were during the 1970s.

(Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images)