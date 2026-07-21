Robert Plant’s Legacy Continues With Major Lifetime Achievement Honor

While always remembered for being the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant’s career went far beyond the rock band. When Led Zeppelin disbanded in 1980, Plant sought to explore a solo career with albums like Pictures at Eleven, Fate of Nations, and Dreamland. His latest album, Saving Grace, hit streaming platforms in September 2025. And although Plant is currently on tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member will travel to Nashville for a special occasion, as he will receive the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.



The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor presented by the Americana Music Association. Taking one glance at Plant’s legendary career in the spotlight proved there was no other person more fitting for such an honor. When taking the stage, he will join a special category that included Patty Griffin, Don Henley, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos, Elvis Costello, and Buddy Guy.

It seemed fitting that Plant would join Griffin as the two have worked together. When speaking with Rolling Stone, the singer explained, “In recent years, I’ve worked with both Alison Krauss and Patty Griffin. It was such a departure for me to come out of [my band] Strange Sensation into this world of sharing vocals and working around another singer, adapting to someone else’s vocal style. And so I wanted to try and see whether or not there was another voice for me.”

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Robert Plant’s Career Came With More Than Regret

The collaboration between Griffin and Plant came on her latest album, Crown of Roses. Joining forces on the song “Long Time,” the two shared more than the studio. Before Crown of Roses, Plant and Griffin were romantically involved.

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Sadly, their love only lasted a few years. Once discussing their time together, Plant stated, “Patty and I tried a sort of zig-zag across the Atlantic, but she didn’t share my penchant for cider and she used to marvel at the Black Country character I became after four pints of Thatchers. My feelings are very much ones of sadness and regret…”

Like any rocker, Plant’s life in the spotlight didn’t come without pain, regret, and sacrifice. But throughout it all, the singer channeled those feelings into a career that brought him fame, accolades, and immortality. And on September 16, he will become the newest recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

(Photo by Ferda Demir/Getty Images for ABA)