A Zach Bryan Fan Mistook “Revival” Guest for Travis Kelce’s Mom, and the Comments Are Gold

Zach Bryan is putting on quite a show for those attending his Quittin’ Time tour. As a treat, the GRAMMY winner has closed his concerts by bringing out an honored guest for his 2020 number “Revival.” Once it was comedian Shane Gillis. Another time, it was New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. This time, it was the mother of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend — or so one fan hilariously thought.

Zach Bryan Fan Dragged Online After Case of Mistaken Identity

A TikTok user posted a clip Monday (March 25) of Zach Bryan’s “Revival” guest during his show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The woman, sporting glasses and a short blonde bob, seemed to relish her moment in the spotlight. She sang her heart out alongside Dewayne Bryan, the “Heading South” singer’s father.

“MAMA KELCE COMES OUT FOR REVIVAL,” the video’s text overlay read.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been confirmed, although some social media users suggested she was Zach Bryan’s stepmother. A TikTok user with the handle “annabryan285” commented that she was Bryan’s stepmother, and that the woman onstage was his aunt.

One thing was for certain, though: the woman was not Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. (If you haven’t heard, Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.)

“Stop shopping for mama Kelce on Temu,” one user wrote in the comments.

Another user chimed in, “That’s the Walmart Mama Kelce.”

The post’s creator did apologize in the comments. “Sorry,” they wrote. “me and the a lot of people in the crowd literally thought it was.”

Zach Bryan Is Breaking Records With Quittin’ Time

Bryan’s tour name, “Quittin’ Time,” is deceptive. During his stop in Newark, New Jersey, he broke attendance records for the Prudential Center when 19,151 people crowded in to see him perform.

Those numbers eclipsed not only Travis Scott’s December attendance record of 18,641 people, but Bruce Springsteen’s as well. Oh, and did we mention Bryan did this in the Boss’ home state of New Jersey?

Perhaps the only way Bryan could top those figures is by bringing the real Donna Kelce onstage. Stay tuned.

