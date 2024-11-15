Rod Stewart Is at War With Potholes—and It May Cost Him His Luxury Sports Car Collection

Nothing can damage a vehicle more than not seeing a pesky pothole in the road. While they might not look like much, a pothole can cause serious damages that could cause a repair bill to hit thousands. When looking at the United States, Washington is considered one of the worst states for potholes. But according to Rod Stewart, potholes aren’t only an American problem as he warned he might sell his luxury car collection due to potholes around his home.

Thanks to his music career that continues today, Stewart not only landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but he gained a net worth of around $300 million. And with that net worth, the singer decided to enjoy the finer things in life when he purchased several luxury cars that he called “works of art.” But due to potholes around his home in Harlow, Essex, the singer is ready to sell them.

Sharing a post of himself standing with the cars, Stewart wrote, “I am extremely fortunate and eternally grateful to be the owner of these five beautiful hybrid sports cars, which, in my opinion, are true ‘works of art.’ Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them. I’ve been driving these iconic Italian cars since the seventies, and I absolutely love and adore them.”

Rod Stewart Took Matters Into His Own Hands

Although criticizing the city for not maintaining the roads, Stewart took a moment to thank his fans for their continued support. “This post is for my fans—thank you, as you are the sole reason I own them.”

Gaining over 31,000 likes, fans offered their opinion on the situation with many advising Stewart not to sell. “One cool dude. Don’t sell. That’s you and your style. You wear it well.” Another fan added, “You’re a legend mate. You’ve worked hard bringing joy to many. You enjoy those cars champion!”

Not one to sit by, back in 2022, Stewart put on some gloves and started to fill in the potholes himself. He captioned the post, “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!.”

(Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images for ABA)