Rod Stewart’s Hilarious Reaction to Yungblud’s Belief That the Hall of Famer Was His Grandpa

In July 2025, English singer-songwriter Yungblud belted Black Sabbath’s 1972 hit “Changes” during the band’s hometown farewell concert. Hearing his soulful tones, listeners couldn’t help but feel as though they’d just witnessed the passing of the torch. Indeed, late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne found a kindred spirit in the 28-year-old “Zombie” singer. The two forged a special connection that would last until Ozzy’s death at age 76 on July 22, 2025. Despite the obvious parallels, Yungblud has previously revealed that he grew up believing he shared DNA with another British rock legend—Sir Rod Stewart.

Recently, the chart-topping rock star (born Dominic Harrison) shared the “Forever Young” crooner’s hilarious response to hearing this wild story.

The Day Yungblud Found Out That Rod Stewart Was Not, In Fact, His Grandfather

By now, Yungblud’s childhood notion of being related to Rod Stewart is well-established lore. His maternal grandmother, who raised the singer’s mother on her own, loved the Faces singer so much that she told Yungblud that Stewart was his estranged grandfather.

“So, basically, my mom never had a dad. Me nan was always a very imaginative lady, and me nan would lie to me,” the alt-rocker explained during this week’s appearance on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill. “She’d put me in a foot bath and lie to me and say that Rod Stewart was me grandfather for, like, me formative years.”

Yungblud clung to this illusion until he was about 9 years old. However, his sense of identity was shattered when he picked up a Stewart CD by the checkout counter during a visit to the grocery store with his grandmother.

“It was like, proper quivering lip, like, ‘Nan, when’s Granddad coming home?’” he recalled, adding with a laugh, “And that was the day I found out that Rod Stewart was not in fact my grandfather.”

Rod Stewart’s Touching Message to the Younger Star

To Rod Stewart’s credit, he attempted to help Yungblud’s grandmother further her white lie. The younger singer recalled logging onto Instagram one day to find a message from the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” hitmaker, 80.

“All right, me wee grandson,” it read.

“And I was like, “Rod Stewart, man. He’s got a banter,’” Yungblud recounted during the interview.

Sounds like Sir Rod has found himself an honorary family member.

Featured image by Mariano Regidor/Redferns