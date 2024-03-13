Roger Daltrey Claims AI Has the Power to ”Destroy” Entire Music Industry

Since the late 1960s, Roger Daltrey performed with the Who as they released popular songs like “Pinball Wizard”, “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, and “My Generation.” Selling over 100 million albums and landing a spot in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the UK Music Hall of Fame, the singer has watched the decades fly by. And with that comes a great deal of knowledge. Having witnessed numerous advances over the years, he criticized the use of Artificial intelligence, warning that it could destroy music.

Over the last year, AI has taken center stage when it comes to using the technology in numerous fields like music and Hollywood. In a matter of seconds, AI can string together an entire song from scratch and even create videos. It seems with each passing month, the technology only grows in capabilities. And for Daltrey, he warned about what the future might look like if AI isn’t contained.

While speaking on the Shaun Keaveny’s Daily Grind podcast, Daltrey warned, “The one thing I totally believe AI will never have, and it will be its downfall – it will never have empathy. It’s going to destroy the music industry if we’re not careful… music is a different language, and we shouldn’t let AI control that.” He continued, “That will always contain empathy, and AI can’t do that. I won’t ever believe if AI can ever do empathy, then we are (done for).”

Not The First Time Roger Daltrey Warned About Technology

This isn’t the first time that Daltrey spoke out against the supposed dangers of AI. He said in the past “Once AI controls the Internet, we’ll be in trouble. People addicted to their iPhones will be brainwashed.” Speaking with the Daily Star, he shared his concern about AI getting to a point where “robots” control the world. He even pointed to cell phones. “There’s enough people looking at their iPhone for eight hours a day, you don’t need machines to kill them. You turn them round another way.”

Worried about the future consequences surrounding AI and phones, Daltrey insisted, “Life isn’t looking down – it’s about looking up.”

