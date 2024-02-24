Pete Townshend to Miss Show Honoring Who Bandmate Roger Daltrey Because of ‘Tommy’ Musical Revival’s Opening

The 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concert series, held annually at the Royal Albert Hall in London, will wrap up with a previously announced March 24 show saluting The Who’s Roger Daltrey. Unfortunately, the singer’s Who bandmate Pete Townshend has revealed that he no longer will be taking part in the star-studded event.

The concert, dubbed Ovation, will celebrate the charity series’ 24-year history, while paying tribute to Daltrey, who is stepping away from his duties as the event’s main organizer after this year. Both Daltrey and Townshend had initially been announced as part of the performance lineup, along with Robert Plant, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller, and Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones.

Townshend’s Message

In a message posted on The Who’s social media sites, Townshend explained that he had to bow out of the show because he has previous commitments in New York City.

“I am sorry to say that I will not be performing with Roger at his OVATION event on Sunday 24th March,” he wrote. “It was assumed by the organizers that I would be appearing after the two Who shows with orchestra, but in fact I will be in New York doing TV shows to support the opening of The Who’s TOMMY on Broadway which happens on March 28th.”

Townshend also noted that he had a special event he was attending on March 27.

“I’m sorry for anyone who feels I have let them down,” he added. “[M]y New York dates have been in my calendar for several months and I have tried to address this calendar conflict with Roger and Who management without any result.”

Townshend went on to assure fans that “Roger is perfectly capable of blowing your minds in a solo show without me, and has a wonderful array of guests lined up to celebrate his 24 years of producing and performing at the annual Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.”

He continued, “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, Roger should have a knighthood for his Teenage Cancer Trust campaigning.”

As he mentioned earlier in the message, Townshend still will be performing with The Who at the band’s previously announced March 18 and March 20 orchestral shows as part of the concert series. Squeeze will be opening for The Who at both concerts.

Townshend closed his message by writing, “I love you Rog, knock ’em dead. See you soon for rehearsals.”

About The Who’s Tommy Musical

The Who’s Tommy is a revival of the 1993 Tony-winning Broadway musical based on the band’s classic 1969 rock opera, Tommy. The preview performances are scheduled to begin on March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre, before the official March 28 opening.

About the Teenage Cancer Trust

Daltrey is a longtime patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust. The organization helps fund the creation of recreational spaces designed specifically for teenagers and young adults being treated for cancer at hospitals across the U.K.

Daltrey’s New Solo Show

In other news, Daltrey has lined up a one-off solo concert on May 6 in San Diego at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The show will feature him performing Who favorites, solo tunes, and some rarities.

Daltrey will be backed by a group featuring several Who touring members, including guitarist Simon Townshend, bassist Jon Button, keyboardist Loren Gold, and violinist Katie Jacoby. KT Tunstall will open the concert.

Tickets for Daltrey’s show are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

