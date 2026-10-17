Roger Taylor Has Bad News for Fans Wanting New Queen Music With Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert’s rise in the music industry didn’t come without a few setbacks. It first started when Lambert made it into the finale during season eight of American Idol. With over 100 million votes cast, Ryan Seacrest announced that Kris Allen was the winner. Finishing in second, Lambert used his time on the show to launch a career that landed him on stage with Queen. And while he continued to explore a career as a solo artist, his time with Queen led fans to demand new music. But according to Roger Taylor, he was the reason it would never happen.

Back in July, Lambert released his first studio album in three years with Adam. Packed with songs like “Rage,” “Cloud 9,” and “Rat City,” the album was praised by fans. But others wanted to know about his future with Queen. Although never officially taking over for the late Freddie Mercury, Lambert created a lasting chemistry with both Taylor and Brian May.

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So, why didn’t the three make new Queen music? Taylor revealed, “We never really finished anything with Adam, which is to my regret, because I am a huge admirer of his voice. I think we could have done good stuff, but he’s doing lots of other things, and it didn’t really work out in the end.”

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Roger Taylor Admits Being In Queen Didn’t Help His Solo Career

For those believing there was bad blood between Lambert and Queen, the drummer insisted that he cherished the time they had together. “We were with him for ten years, out touring with Adam. It was very, very successful and very satisfying. I really enjoyed working with him. He’s a very unselfish performer, and boy can he sing. He’s got the most amazing natural gift. And he never tried to be Freddie [Mercury].”

While the idea of Lambert fronting new music from Queen was appealing, Taylor was focused on promoting his latest album, Violence Insane in a Beautiful World. Released in September, the drummer explained how even after an extensive solo career, it was nearly impossible to escape the legacy of Queen. “It certainly doesn’t help being in a big band. People automatically think: ‘Oh, he’s the drummer in that band, what’s he doing by himself?’ So I don’t think it helps at all.”

Whether Queen ever returned to the studio or not, Taylor had no regrets about the time spent touring with Lambert. New music might never happen, but the singer had already helped give Queen another chapter on stage.

(Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images)