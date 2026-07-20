Rush in Talks to Bring Iconic Live Show to Las Vegas Sphere

Not even three years have passed since Las Vegas celebrated the opening of the Sphere. Ushering in a new era of live entertainment, the venue offered fans an experience unlike any other. Using the latest technology, the Sphere not only welcomed fans but also allowed bands to transport them into their music using the massive LED screens surrounding the entire facility. With bands clamoring to add their names to the legacy of the Sphere, the Canadian rock band Rush is apparently in talks to become the next legendary group to take the stage.

With hits like ‘Limelight,” “Tom Sawyer,” and “The Spirit of Radio,” Rush not only scored No. 1 hit after No.1 hit, but sold over 50 million albums. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted them in 2013. And now, according to a source, the Sphere could be next. “RUSH has an enormous audience across North America. Even though they are Canadian, their music and success has been huge in the U.S. Their hits, history and live performances make them an attractive proposition.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The source noted that the band and the Sphere have been in negotiations for some time. The two sides appear to have reached an agreement. “Talks have been secretly going for now for a while, but the word is that contracts could be locked down in the next couple of weeks.”

Play video

[RELATED: Rush’s Geddy Lee Blasts “Distasteful” Drummers Who Vied for Neil Peart’s Job After His Death]

Rush Is Just The Beginning For The Sphere’s Next Phase

As for the Sphere, the organization behind the venue has already scored Metallica for upcoming residences. Still looking to add more, the source continued, “The Sphere has become the premium entertainment spot in Vegas. All the acts who have performed there have been at capacity for every show because audiences love the audio visual experience.”

Play video

Proving the massive popularity of the Sphere over the last few years, it was ready for the next phase – longevity. “The plan now is to map out a moving roster of acts who can come in and out for the next five years.”

Neither Rush nor representatives for the Sphere have publicly confirmed the reported talks. However, if an agreement is finalized in the coming weeks, the residency would mark another major addition to the venue’s growing lineup.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)