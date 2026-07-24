Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Invitation to David Lee Roth After Tour Cancellations 

Although having a packed schedule throughout 2026, fans were left shocked when David Lee Roth canceled all but one show. Not giving an official reason, rumors started to circulate. Those rumors included health reasons and low ticket sales. But no matter the reason, for now, Roth has only one performance on August 7 in Sturgis, South Dakota. While the future is somewhat unclear for Roth, Sammy Hagar extended an invitation to the singer to join him during his residency in Las Vegas.

Starting in August, Hagar will kick off a string of concerts in Las Vegas thanks to his Best of All Worlds Tour. Wanting to make it an unforgettable show for fans, the hitmaker shared a video on Facebook, urging Roth to come to Vegas. He said, “I just got a call from Michael Anthony … about your tour getting canceled. And I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. I hope you’re well. I hope there’s not a physical problem.”

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Sammy Hagar Wants David Lee Roth To “MC” Las Vegas Shows

Making sure Roth knew how important he was to rock music, Hagar added, “Mike and I love the fact that you’ve been out there doing it, supporting the greatest band in the world that we were both part of… supporting what we did in this band to keep this music alive. You and I, Mikey, Al, Ed, cannot be replaced. So when you’re ready to carry on, you go, brother. Mike and I support you.”

Hagar threw more than support behind Roth. Wanting them to share the stage, he insisted, “Come to Vegas for the residency in September. Come on, join us. Sing a couple songs, MC the d**n show. Come out and just do what the f**k you do – which is pretty d**n entertaining!”

Whether Roth accepts Hagar’s invitation remains to be seen, but the gesture offered a rare show of unity between two singers forever linked by Van Halen’s legacy. With Roth still scheduled to perform in Sturgis and Hagar’s Las Vegas residency beginning, fans can only hope to see if the rock icons end up sharing the stage after all.

But no matter what, Hagar wanted Roth to know one thing – “Hope you’re well. I really do. God bless, brother.”

(Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)