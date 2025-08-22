Sammy Hagar Releasing New Live Album Recorded at His Las Vegas Residency; Check Out an Advance Track, “Summer Nights”

In late April and May of 2025, Sammy Hagar and his Best of All Worlds band descended on Las Vegas for a hard-rocking, nine-show residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM venue. Now, the Red Rocker has announced plans to release a new live album recorded during the engagement on October 10.

The album, titled Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band: The Residency, will feature 18 songs, including renditions of Van Halen classics and deep cuts, Hagar solo tunes, and one song by Sammy’s 1970s band Montrose.

Hagar’s Best of All Worlds Band features former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, acclaimed touring and session drummer Kenny Aronoff, and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte.

The Residency album kicks off with a live version of Hagar’s newest song, “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” The tune, which was released in April, was inspired by a dream Sammy had about the late Eddie Van Halen. The Red Rocker tapped Anthony, Satriani, and Aronoff to record the song with him.

Hagar has made available a live performance of the 1986 Van Halen song “Summer Nights” from The Residency as an advance digital single.

Reflecting on the tune, Hagar said, “‘Summer Nights’ was one of the first songs we wrote for the 5150 record, on our very first day in the studio. Eddie played me that guitar riff and I just started singing ‘summer nights and my radio,’ and the rest of the lyrics just came out like a river of consciousness. I don’t think there’s a better theme song for a beautiful summer night, so it had to be the first track this summer from the live album.”

More About The Residency Album

The Residency is available for pre-order now. The track list the physical editions of the album will be slightly different than the digital version. The physical release will feature a performance of “Panama” that won’t appear on the digital album, while a live rendition of “When It’s Love” only will be featured on the digital version.

Similar to the shows on Hagar’s 2024 The Best of All Worlds tour, the residency concerts featured Sammy and his band taking a deep dive into the “Van Hagar” era of Van Halen.

The Residency album includes performances of such VH tunes as “Right Now,” “Poundcake,” “Best of Both Worlds,” “Why Can’t This Be Love,” “Top of the World,” “Humans Being,” “Love Walks In,” and “Love Walks In.”

Hagar’s solo career is represented by songs including “There’s Only One Way to Rock,” “Eagles Fly,” “Heavy Metal” and, of course, “I Can’t Drive 55.” The Residency also features a performance of the Montrose gem “Rock Candy.”

More Hagar News

Hagar only has a handful of upcoming performances scheduled in 2025. On September 19, he’ll play the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The next day, Hagar will perform at the One805LIVE benefit concert in Montecito, California. Sammy will be teaming up with longtime REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, and ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum for a special, once-in-a-lifetime set. The event will raise funds for local first responders and people affected by the wildfires that devastated Southern California in January.

In October, Hagar will be hosting the 2025 edition of his annual Cabo Wabo Birthday Bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The event will feature separate performances on October 7, 9, 11, and 13. Sammy will be joined by Anthony, Aronoff, and guitarist Vic Johnson of his bands The Wabos and The Circle. Fans also can expect some surprise guests.

Hagar recently launched a contest offering the winner and a guest a round-trip visit to Cabo San Lucas and two tickets to his Birthday Bash. The grand prize also includes a four-night hotel stay, pre-show dinner seats for the October 9 concert, the opportunity to meet Sammy backstage, and more.

You can enter the contest, and find out more details, at Fandiem.com/SammyHagar. Money raised by the giveaway will benefit the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity.

Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band: The Residency Track List:

“Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” “Top of the World” “Panama”* “Summer Nights” “There’s Only One Way to Rock” “Humans Being” “Right Now” “5150” “Poundcake” “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” “Eagles Fly” “Best of Both Worlds” “Why Can’t This Be Love” “Rock Candy” Montrose “Mas Tequila” “Heavy Metal” “I Can’t Drive 55” “Love Walks In” “When It’s Love”*

* = “Panama” appears on physical release only, and “When It’s Love” appears on digital release only.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)