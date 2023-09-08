Sarah Jarosz Previews New Album With “Jealous Moon”

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz is sharing details of her upcoming seventh album. Today (September 7), the Texas native revealed “Jealous Moon,” the captivating lead single from Polaroid Lovers, due out January 26.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I wrote this song with Daniel Tashian in Monteagle, Tennessee, on a screened-in porch with birds chirping all around. It was a warm summer afternoon,” Jarosz shares in a statement. “It started as a quiet melody on ukulele and nylon string guitar, but when we got to the studio, it became something much more powerful. It’s a song about the times when the parts of ourselves that we try to keep hidden rise to the surface, and we have no choice but to ride the wave.

“Sometimes that means doing your own thing to figure it out so you can emerge stronger on the other side,” she continues. “It’s not about the end of a relationship, but rather a moment of self-reflection and a promise to keep showing up even when things get tough. Once Daniel played the opening riff on piano, I knew it had to open the album. I’m always seeking to push myself into new sonic territory, and this song gave me permission to not hold back.”

[RELATED: Sarah Jarosz Finds Details Through Distance with World on the Ground]

“Jealous Moon” is one of many high-caliber co-writes from Polaroid Lovers, which also features tracks penned with Ruston Kelly and Natalie Hemby. The record shows off a more evolved sound, swapping out acoustic-leaning instrumentation for rich and bold production by Tashian.

Fans can pre-order Polaroid Lovers now digitally or in vinyl format, available in gray, lavender, orange, and green splatter variants.

Although 2024 tour dates are likely to be announced in the months ahead, Jarosz’s only live appearance for the remainder of the year will come later this month. AmericanaFest attendees can catch her perform during a special showcase at The Basement East in Nashville on September 23. You can find more information about the performance by visiting Sarah Jarosz’s official website.

Listen to “Jealous Moon” below:

(Photo by Shervin Lainez, Courtesy of Grandstand Media)