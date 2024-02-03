‘Saturday Night Live’ February 3, 2024: Host & Musical Guest Details for Tonight

Kicking off the third show of 2024, Saturday Night Live is back with a new episode featuring the charming Ayo Edebiri. Although SNL airs live and often brings a great deal of pressure on the host, Edebiri is no stranger to intense moments as she starred in the hit show The Bear. Surrounding the food industry and the pressure often found in a kitchen, the actress seems full of positivity ahead of her SNL debut. And besides Edebiri gracing Studio 8H for the first time, she is welcomed by musical icon Jennifer Lopez.

Filming numerous promos for SNL, Edebiri already knows what it is like to be in the presence of greatness as she stands right beside Lopez. In one promo, the actress discussed how much she loved the singer when cast member Heidi Gardner decided to jump in on the action by listing some of the things she loves. And here’s a hint, none of them had to do with either Edebiri or Lopez. Instead, Gardner seemed to take a trip back to a simpler time, expressing her love for a “brisk fall morning.”

Winning An Emmy Before Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

While marking her debut on SNL, 2024 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for Edebiri. Besides hosting SNL, she recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. With The Bear gaining a great deal of recognition, the star discussed taking home the award with ET. She said, “My name was in league with a lot of really amazing performances and shows in their final season and all that stuff. I’m just really, really floored.”

Considering herself “very, very, very fortunate” to even be nominated, Edebiri also praised TV shows in general. She added, “I think that’s really all you can say. It’s weird, these things, they make it win or lose, but I love TV. I love watching TV. The shows and performances that we were nominated alongside are so good. To have any sort of recognition really, especially from our peers, is stunning and humbling and really nice.”

With Edebiri and Lopez gracing SNL, tonight’s episode is sure to be hilarious and entertaining. Be sure to tune in on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



