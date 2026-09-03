Scorpions Fans Feel the Sting After All 2026 Tour Dates Get Postponed

Since forming in Hanover during the 1960s, Scorpions have shared their love for heavy metal and hard rock with fans all over the world. While the band has been part of the industry for decades, Scorpions had no plans to retire just yet. They released their last album, Rock Believer, back in 2022. And just last year, they celebrated the 60 Years of Scorpions tour. But sadly, 2026 brought a great deal of disappointment for fans as the band announced it was postponing all remaining shows throughout the year.

Looking at the schedule, Scorpions was scheduled to take over Mexico with three shows starting on September 7. After their final performance on the 13th, the band planned to head to the United States for an eight-show Las Vegas residency beginning September 17.

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Releasing a statement about postponing the concerts until 2027, it read, “Scorpions regret to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, their upcoming September shows in Las Vegas will need to be postponed. The band is extremely disappointed but looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in September 2027.”

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Scorpions Reveal 2027 Tour Schedule

With Scorpions not giving away too many details about why the band needed to postpone, fans expressed their disappointment in the comments. “ Already paid for my flight and hotel! Bummer.” Another person added, “Me with flights, hotel, and suitcases ready Hahahaha. Give me tips on what to do in Monterrey.”

While most bands hated postponing one show, having to push an entire tour wasn’t what Scorpions planned for 2026. But hoping to hit the ground running in 2027, the famed group promised to make it up to fans.

As for the new dates, for now – they included:

08/27: Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telex

08/30: Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/02: Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Banamex

09/09: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/11: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/14: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/16: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/18: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/21: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/23: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/25: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

For fans already holding tickets, the postponement certainly delivered a sting. But with new dates already lined up, Scorpions planned to make 2027 worth the wait.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)