Shaggy Brings 90s Nostalgia to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shaggy appeared at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and brought some serious 90s hip-hop nostalgia to the streets of New York City. Shaggy performed a medley of hits, from “Bombastic” from 1995 to his 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me”. And fans on social media were pleasantly surprised. It appears that no one was ready for so much great reggae fusion to hit one of the floats during the parade, because 90s kids across the net have been freaking out since his set started.

The Jamaican artist came to fame in the 1990s for his reggae-fusion works, namely songs like those mentioned above, plus “In The Summertime”, “Oh Carolina”, and “Angel”. He has been nominated for eight total Grammy Awards for his work, winning twice for Best Reggae Album with his albums Boombastic from 1996 and 44/876 from 2019.

Shaggy performed on the famed Jennie-O Big Turkey float this year, surrounded by glittering gold and green. The float in question spans a very impressive 36 feet long and 24 feet high. Crowning the famous turkey is a hat that rises up to reveal baby turkeys that popped out to greet the crowd during Shaggy’s performance. The Jennie-O float made its debut back in 2020, and it is composed of nearly 200 pounds of glitter. It doesn’t get flashier than that.

Shaggy didn’t take on these nostalgic hits solo, either. Rayvon accompanied Shaggy for his medley of hits, and they left us wanting even more. The Barbadian singer also came up in the 90s, and many of his hits were collaborations with Shaggy. “In The Summertime” and “Angel” are two such hits.

Ahead of his killer performance, Shaggy said that he was excited for the opportunity to sing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, namely to represent Jamaican culture on a larger scale.

