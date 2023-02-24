7 Outfits That Will Have You Looking Like Shania Twain

There are many artists with a fun sense of style—Dolly Parton, Karen O, and Lady Gaga are a few, but we can’t forget Shania Twain. When it comes to concerts, award shows, photoshoots, and even album covers, Shania shows out every time. Her style consists of fun 2-piece sets, sequin dresses, detailed blazers, cute cowgirl hats, and a whole lot more. Her style is the perfect blend of cowgirl, classy, and party attire.

Videos by American Songwriter

These outfits were inspired by outfits she’s worn to award shows, album covers, and music videos. Wear these outfits to a bachelorette party, dinner party, or when you just want to feel like a woman. They say don’t meet your heroes, but we’ve never heard anyone say don’t dress like them. Here are 7 of our favorite outfits if you want to dress like Shania Twain.

The Scoop:

Shania has been seen in pink a lot and she also looks amazing in 2-piece sets. So, to channel your inner Shania, consider this shiny party outfit. You’ll have to buy each piece separately, but this is always helpful if you need different sizes in your tops and bottoms.

Key Features:

The strapless shirt is adjustable, so you can possibly get away with not wearing a bra. (Tip: get boob tape). This outfit will look great with heels. Mix and match the outfit—wear the top with your favorite skirt or wear the pants with a shiny crop top. It’s available in sizes 2-12.

The Scoop:

Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammy dress is iconic. Even Kelsea Ballerini knows Shania’s style is one to emulate. Check out their pictures together here. She wore the same dress to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee. This is just one of the many outfits we’ll remember Shania by.

Key Features:

The long-sleeve and turtleneck combo is a modest, yet sexy look. It’s definitely a great pick if you like showing off your figure. This dress looks pretty similar to the iconic dress. You can find it at Eterne. It’s butter-soft, made of ribbed cotton, and lightweight. Wear it to brunch, dinner, or a party. Pair these with a pair of boots.

(Wear this to a Shania Twain concert and everyone will know where you got the inspiration from.) It’s also available in gray and black. It’s available in sizes XS-XL.

Shania Twain (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

The Scoop:

Who doesn’t love a sequin gown? It’s a simple but glamorous outfit choice for evening wear. Shania has been seen in black sequin outfits at numerous award shows. If you don’t want to wear anything pink and just want a nice evening gown (that will still turn heads), you can’t go wrong with the Samba gown.

Key Features:

The polyester dress has a halterneck, so no need to worry about a necklace. Just be sure to wear your favorite heels. The leg slit detail definitely calls for your best high heels. Black or silver heels will look fabulous! This dress can be worn to numerous events — company holiday parties, cocktail parties, and fun with the girls. It’s available in sizes XS-XL.

Shania Twain

The Scoop:

We picked out these pants because some of our favorite Shania looks include leopard print. Style these pants with a crop top, blazer, leather jacket, or any of your favorite tops. These sexy pants are great for the club, bar, or music festival. Leopard print goes out of style but always comes back each year. Be the person that brings them back, in a unique and jaw-dropping way.

Key Features:

They’re super stretchy, machine washable, and have a unique waist cutout with a tie closure. Show off those hips and grab your favorite pair of heels or platform boots. Pick between sizes XXS-XL.

The Scoop:

Some of Shania’s best fits include denim. This adorable denim vest is perfect for casual outings. The light wash will look great with a white skirt or white pants. Plus, we think it’ll look great with just about any pair of cowgirl boots and cowgirl hat. Something about denim shirts give off a retro feel, so if you love vintage or retro outfits, this will be your favorite look yet.

Key Features:

This denim vest is super sexy and can be dressed down or up depending on your pants or shoes. Make it look western and casual with sneakers, or ready for a night out with a cute skirt and boots.

The Scoop:

You should already know where we got the inspiration for the dress from. Shania’s “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” music video is a classic. In the video, she’s wearing a sexy black mini-dress. Honestly, a little black dress is all a woman needs to feel extra confident. You’ll never regret having a LBD in your closet. They come in handy for last-minute outings and vacations.

Key Features:

The strapless dress will make your figure look fabulous! Wear boots or high-heels to make your legs look longer. And of course, we recommend completing the look with knee-high black boots. But if you want to add a pop of color, consider pink or nude heels. This dress will look stunning at any celebration or night out. Pick between sizes 0-14.

Shania Twain (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The Scoop:

Sparkle and shine, just like Shania in this sequin blazer. It’s pink and too cute! It’s the perfect blazer for a country music fest or party. It’s definitely perfect for any night that’s all about you — so wear it to a birthday dinner or any celebration where you’re the star. This outfit is great for an Instagram-worthy post.

Key Features:

This cropped blazer has a relaxed design, perfect for a casual night for drinks after work, a bachelorette party, or GNO. The matching skirt is sold separately, however, you can wear it with a pair of your favorite jeans or skirt. It’ll look great with heels!

Who Styles Shania Twain?

According to her Instagram, Shania has worked with Tiffany Reid, Chris Horan, and Lola Chatterton. And that’s just to name a few! Shania has tagged these stylists and consultants on her Instagram for many photoshoots, award shows, and other events. These are recent stylists we could find, but surely there are many other stylists she’s been working with for decades that she still works with.

Want some more Shania Twain-style inspiration? Give these stylists a follow on Instagram. They likely work with many of your favorite artists as well, too! Looking to get Shania-inspired outfits? Consider reaching out to a stylist’s agency and be best dressed at upcoming events.

Shania Twain Inspired Accessories

Wearing a cute cowgirl hat, embellished boots, belts, and jewelry is a fun way to complete your favorite Shania Twain looks. Shania loves wearing fun cowgirl hats with dresses. We’re obsessed with the leopard hat she wore to the Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. We recommend checking out Tecovas and Princess Polly for boots, belts, and hats. Tecovas have a more traditional western look, but if you’re going for a girly and trendy look, consider Princess Polly for boots and hats.

