Sharon Osbourne Thanks Fans for “Overwhelmingly Wonderful” Support After Ozzy’s Death

As if knowing the end was drawing near, Ozzy Osbourne mustered the strength to perform on stage with Black Sabbath one last time. That special moment at the Back to the Beginning concert will always be considered a historic moment in heavy metal. Bringing together some of the biggest names to celebrate the career of Ozzy, the Prince of Darkness sadly passed away only a few weeks later. With the Osbourne family pulling away from the public to mourn the loss of a father, husband, grandfather, and friend, Sharon Osbourne recently offered her thanks to fans for their continued support.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sitting down together on The Osbournes podcast, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne discussed the persona that surrounded Ozzy and those final days with him. Although suffering from numerous health problems over the years, the singer remained optimistic about the future. Always staying connected with the fans, Sharon apologized on behalf of the family for their silence. “I feel so bad. So many people have reached out to us. I mean, it’s just been overwhelmingly wonderful, everybody’s reaction, for the loss of Ozzy.”

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Envisioned a Powerful Final Album Before His Death, Says Zakk Wylde]

Kelly Osbourne Not Alone After The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne

Still processing the heartbreaking months that followed Ozzy’s death, Sharon added that even in the silence, fans gifted them hope. “It’s just been overwhelming, and I feel so bad. Everybody’s reached out to us that we know that we love, thousands and thousands of people who we’ve never met, and I just want everybody to know that everything that has been sent to us we’ve read, we appreciate.”

While some might suffer from loneliness after losing a loved one, Kelly found peace in the words of fans. “The outpouring of love has been so helpful to us. I never could have even imagined it to be as helpful as it has been, to know that we are not alone in our grief and our sadness, and that the rest of the world loved him as much as we did.”

Although knowing the international fame that followed her dad, Kelly expressed her shock at the response. “I haven’t seen an outpouring like that since Princess Diana died. I didn’t expect it.”

For the Osbournes, the grief is still raw, but so is the love that surrounds them. Through the messages, memories, and music, Ozzy’s spirit continues to be loud, defiant, and eternal.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)