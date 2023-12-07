Beyoncé Details Renaissance Film as “One of the Hardest Projects” She’s Done in Lengthy Instagram Post

While Beyoncé doesn’t have a trademark on the phrase “all time,” it does seem the singer and the word go hand in hand. Rolling Stone named her one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Her contribution to Destiny’s Child helped the group become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. And that is just the start for the iconic singer as she holds the most Grammy Awards held by any artist at 32. And when it comes to her net worth, that number soars above $450 million. Although the singer spent decades perfecting her voice and image, it seems that her newest film was “one of the hardest” projects of her career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Between March and October, Beyoncé shared her music with the world thanks to her Renaissance World Tour. Much like Taylor Swift, the singer didn’t want to forget about those fans who weren’t able to secure a ticket to one of her shows. So, during the tour, she spent countless hours filming and interviewing for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé Takes Over The Box Office

While Beyoncé understands the cost of being one of the biggest singers in the world, she found the deadline for her film to be taxing. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, the singer admitted, “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind.”

[RELATED: 5 Takeaways From Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film]

Released on December 1 in over 2,500 theaters, the film grossed more than $27 million worldwide in its first week. Ecstatic about the success of her hard work, she praised fans, writing, “I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters.”

Besides sharing her thoughts with her followers, Beyoncé posted a video of the premiere which featured numerous stars, including Swift. She added, “I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up.”

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)