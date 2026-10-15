“She Was Something Else”: Paul McCartney Cries While Discussing Late Wife Linda

Paul McCartney is getting emotional over his late wife. The former Beatle recently appeared on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast amid his promotional tour for his new documentary, Man on the Run.

While discussing the documentary, Poehler brought up The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, who appears in the film. McCartney and his late wife, Linda McCartney, developed a friendship with Hynde during their marriage.

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McCartney recalled that he and his late wife met a “very moody” Hynde in a London recording studio.

“Linda didn’t do that,” he said of moodiness. “She would approach you [and ask,] ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ They got talking, and so we met her. Chrissie stopped being so moody and just talked to us, and we had a lot of stuff in common.”

Among their commonalities was the fact that they were all vegetarians.

“Linda was very outspoken on that subject, to the point where if it hadn’t been her it would’ve been embarrassing,” he said of not eating meat. “If you’re at a dinner party, and someone was eating meat, she would give them trouble over it.”

“She had this kind of Disney-esque view of animals. If we saw a frog or something in the garden she’d pick it up. Not every girl would. She’d pick it up,” McCartney said.

Paul McCartney Gets Emotional Discussing His Late Wife

It was at that point that the rocker admitted he was “getting emotional.” His eyes proceeded to fill with tears as he continued speaking while choked up.

“The way she would hold it, it wouldn’t hurt it,” he said. “She would say, ‘Its mommy loved it.’ It’s a frog! It’s like a Disney frog to her.”

Poehler went on to praise McCartney and his late wife, saying their relationship showed what “respectful, beautiful, mutual love looks like.”

“Yeah,” McCartney agreed. “She was something else. Tough lady.”

McCartney then wiped away his tears, and Poehler handed him a tissue.

McCartney was married to his first wife for nearly three decades. She died in 1998 after a battle with breast cancer.

In 2007, McCartney met his current wife, Nancy Shevell. The pair tied the knot in 2011 and have been together ever since.

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