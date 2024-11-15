Shel Talmy, Producer for The Kinks and The Who, Dead at Age 87; Read His Posthumous Farewell Statement

Shel Talmy, the veteran record producer best known for his work on early recordings by The Kinks and The Who, died Wednesday, November 13, at age 87. According to a post on his Facebook page, Talmy passed away after suffering a stroke over the weekend.

Talmy’s Facebook page also posted a statement that Shel prepared “some time ago” that he wanted to share with fans on the occasion of his death, “preferably with [The Kinks’] ‘You Really Got Me’, [The Who’s] ‘My Generation,’ [The Easybeats’] ‘Friday on My Mind’ or your choice of favourite [Shel Talmy] production cranked in the background.”

“Please note, that if you’re reading this now, this is my final vignette, as I am no longer residing on this plane of existence, and have ‘moved on,’ to wherever that may be,” the statement begins. “I’d like to think there is something beyond where I was to where I am now, assuming that the millions of suppositions as to what is next, are accurate.”

Talmy continued, “I’d like to think that I’m thoroughly enjoying my new ‘residence,’ and that the countless rumors that there is a big working ‘studio in the sky’ are true, and that we are, dare I say, making heavenly music!” … I am also hoping that I am currently engaged in renewing relationships with a ton of friends and acquaintances, many of which go back for decades.”

Shel concluded, “I’ve had a good run, and I am delighted it lasted as long as it did. I’m also delighted that I am told I have a legacy that will last even longer. I look forward to meeting some of you in the future who are reading this, but LOL, don’t hurry to get here, I’m not going anywhere!”

About Talmy’s Life and Career

Talmy was born in Chicago and moved to Los Angeles while in high school. After working a few years as a recording engineer in L.A., he relocated to the U.K. in 1962.

By early 1964, Talmy began working with The Kinks, producing the band’s early recordings, including the breakthrough hit “You Really Got Me.” Shel continued to work with the group into 1967.

Before the end of 1964, Talmy also began collaborating with The Who, starting with the band’s early hit “I Can’t Explain.”

Shel also produced The Who’s 1965 debut album, My Generation, as well as it classic title track. Other Talmy-produced Who tracks included “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere” and “The Kids Are Alright.”

In addition, Talmy produced such popular tunes as Chad and Jeremy’s “A Summer Song” and well-known songs as The Easybeats’ “Friday on My Mind.”

Shel’s 1960s credits also include early songs by David Bowie, and recordings by Manfred Mann, The Creation, Pentangle, Nicky Hopkins, and many more. He continued to do studio work throughout the 1970s and into the ’90s, but on a less-prolific basis.

In recent years, Talmy wrote lengthy pieces about his studio adventures with various artists that he posted on Facebook.

Dave Davies Pays Tribute to Talmy

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has posted a message paying tribute to Talmy on his social media pages.

“I really loved the man,” Davies wrote. “He was really crucial to the beginning of our career. I send all my love and condolences to his family. He was a really sweet gentle soul. Rest in Peace Shel Talmy.”