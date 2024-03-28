Sheryl Crow Admits Makings Albums Is a Waste of Time & Money

Spending nearly 50 years in the music industry, Sheryl Crow sold an impressive 50 million albums worldwide over the course of 11 studio albums. With hit songs like “All I Wanna Do” and “Strong Enough”, the hitmaker went on to win several Grammy Awards and land a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While Crow prepares for the release of her newest album, Evolution, the hitmaker recently discussed how making albums is both a waste of time and money.

Speaking with Red magazine for their upcoming May 2024 issue, Crow shared her thoughts on releasing albums and how streaming platforms like Spotify ruined the album experience. She said, “I still think [creating albums] is a waste of time and money! People don’t listen to records as a full body of work, but I had all these songs that felt very timely… So, I thought, ‘Okay, I’m not going to make a conventional album, thinking about the beginning, middle and end.’ Instead, it’s a compilation of new songs.’”

Sheryl Crow Recalls First Person To Notice Her Talent

Besides creating an entire career surrounding her love for music, Crow also revealed how much music was part of her life. Although a legend in the industry, when she was younger, the singer found her place in music. “It was what I went to when all my friends started drinking and smoking pot and I felt left out. It was an identity crutch, and when it came time to figure out what I wanted to be, music was the thing I was good at.”

Always sharing a love for music, Crow recalled the first time someone noticed her talent. And it happened at a bar. “I was singing in a bar when a producer came in and asked me to sing on a commercial. It was the first time somebody said, ‘I think you’re good, and I’m going to help you utilize what you do and you’re going to get paid for it.’”

Continue to showcase her talents with the world, Crow insisted while she loved making albums, due to streaming platforms, fans “cherry-pick songs” rather than listen to the entire body of work.

