Sierra Ferrell Tops Multiple Charts with Her Sophomore Release ‘Trail of Flowers’

Sierra Ferrell released her long-awaited album Trail of Flowers. Her sophomore outing was nearly universally loved by fans and lauded by critics. More than that, she’s seeing major chart success with the new release. Trail of Flowers debuted atop three Billboard charts and is seeing success on several more.

Ferrell’s Trail of Flowers debuted at No. 1 on the Emerging Artists, Heatseekers, and Tastemakers charts. Additionally, the album landed in the Top 25 on the Country Albums chart, top 10 on the Americana Albums chart, top 20 on the Independent Albums chart, and top 40 on the Billboard Artist 100. The release also landed in the top 10 on the Album Sales chart and top five on the Vinyl Albums chart.

Ferrell didn’t just hit it big with her most recent album. She is also selling out tour dates across the country. Her Shoot for the Moon Tour picked back up last night (April 3) with the first of two sold-out nights at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. The trek will keep Ferrell on the road until September when she plays at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Kentucky.

4/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre &

4/6 – Olympic Valley, CA – WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

4/9-4/13 – Puerto Aventuras, QR – The Avett Brothers At The Beach

4/17 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman #

4/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre #

4/19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #

4/20-4/21 – Georgetown, TX – Two-Step Inn

4/23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

4/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue #

4/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #

4/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

5/9 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern %

5/10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall %

5/11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz %

5/12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte %

5/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %

5/16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall %

5/17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^

5/18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs^

5/21 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl^

5/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/23 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena^

5/24 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts^

5/26 – Cumberland, MD – DelFest

6/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

6/6-6/8 – Torrey, UT – Forest Desolation Fest

6/7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

6/8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

6/14 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

6/15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

6/20-6/23 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/27-6/29 – Eau Claire, WI – Blue Ox Festival

7/12-7/14 – Whitefish, MT – Under The Big Sky Festival

7/26 – Floyd, VA – Floydfest

7/28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Fest

8/10 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre!

8/11 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre!

8/12 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square!

8/14 – Boise, ID – Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field!

8/16 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom!

8/18 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.!

9/1 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion with Mitski

9/10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

9/14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

9/19-9/22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

&w/ Sierra Hull

#w/ Cat Clyde

%w/ Jake Kohn

^w/ The Avett Brothers

*w/ Zach Bryan

! w/ Nick Shoulders

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

