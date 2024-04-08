Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Progressive metal legends Dream Theater are hitting the road this year (and possibly next year, too) on a tour of the United Kingdom and Europe. The 40th Anniversary Tour will be the first one in 14 years that will feature original drummer Mike Portnoy, who decided to rejoin the band back in October of last year. The band is also working on new music, according to social media. It’s going to be a killer fall season for European metal fans!

Videos by American Songwriter

The Dream Theater 2024 Tour will kick off on October 20 in London, England at The O2. This leg of the tour should end on November 24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live. The band has been marketing this as a “2024-2025” tour, which means that another leg will likely be announced soon, possibly in North America! Stay tuned for more info.

Ticketmaster has a few of the dates available, but it seems like the band’s website is going to be the main spot to get VIP and presale tickets. General on-sale will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If you missed your chance to get presale tickets, try your luck over at Viagogo to see what’s available. Viagogo is our go-to spot for international tours just like this one. Just as well, Stubhub often has tickets available for sold-out shows, but they won’t last long.

“This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us!” noted a press release from the band. “

“Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall. This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months.”

Get your tickets to see Dream Theater live in 2024 before they’re gone!

October 20 – London, UK – The O2

October 22 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall

October 23 – Koln, DE – Palladium

October 25 – Milan, IT – Forum

October 26 – Rome, IT – Palazzo dello Sport

October 28 – Munich, DE – Zenith

October 29 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

November 1 – Budapest, HU – Budapest Arena

November 2 – Prague – CZ – Fortuna Arena

November 3 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

November 6 – Helsinki, FI – Metro Areena

November 8 – Stockholm, SE – Waterfront

November 9 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

November 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Poolen

November 12 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal

November 13 – Zurich, CH – The Hall

November 14 – Lyon, FR – Halle Tony Garnier

November 16 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

November 17 – Madrid, ES – La Cubierta de Leganés

November 20 – Stuttgart, DE – Beethovensaal

November 21 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhundderthalle

November 23 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena

November 24 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Photo by Wagner Meier

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.