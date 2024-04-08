Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Progressive metal legends Dream Theater are hitting the road this year (and possibly next year, too) on a tour of the United Kingdom and Europe. The 40th Anniversary Tour will be the first one in 14 years that will feature original drummer Mike Portnoy, who decided to rejoin the band back in October of last year. The band is also working on new music, according to social media. It’s going to be a killer fall season for European metal fans!
The Dream Theater 2024 Tour will kick off on October 20 in London, England at The O2. This leg of the tour should end on November 24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live. The band has been marketing this as a “2024-2025” tour, which means that another leg will likely be announced soon, possibly in North America! Stay tuned for more info.
Ticketmaster has a few of the dates available, but it seems like the band’s website is going to be the main spot to get VIP and presale tickets. General on-sale will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If you missed your chance to get presale tickets, try your luck over at Viagogo to see what’s available. Viagogo is our go-to spot for international tours just like this one. Just as well, Stubhub often has tickets available for sold-out shows, but they won’t last long.
“This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us!” noted a press release from the band. “
“Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall. This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months.”
Dream Theater 2024 Tour Dates
October 20 – London, UK – The O2
October 22 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall
October 23 – Koln, DE – Palladium
October 25 – Milan, IT – Forum
October 26 – Rome, IT – Palazzo dello Sport
October 28 – Munich, DE – Zenith
October 29 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb
November 1 – Budapest, HU – Budapest Arena
November 2 – Prague – CZ – Fortuna Arena
November 3 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
November 6 – Helsinki, FI – Metro Areena
November 8 – Stockholm, SE – Waterfront
November 9 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum
November 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Poolen
November 12 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal
November 13 – Zurich, CH – The Hall
November 14 – Lyon, FR – Halle Tony Garnier
November 16 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
November 17 – Madrid, ES – La Cubierta de Leganés
November 20 – Stuttgart, DE – Beethovensaal
November 21 – Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhundderthalle
November 23 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena
November 24 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
Photo by Wagner Meier
