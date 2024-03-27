Chris Jericho’s Fozzy Announce 25th Anniversary Tour in Fall 2024

It’s not often that progressive metal meshes with wrestling, but it looks like fans of both are in for a treat this October. Rock band Fozzy, famously featuring WWE star Chris Jericho, is kicking off a 25th anniversary tour through the US. The band also features Stuck Mojo’s Rich “The Duke” Ward. Supporting acts for the tour will include The Nocturnal Affair and Clozure.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Fozzy 2024 Tour will start on October 3 in Woodstock, Georgia at Madlife. Unless more dates are added, the tour should close on October 21 in Cleveland, Ohio at The Winchester.

Fans can get their hands on tickets through the presale event on Ticketmaster, starting March 28 at 10:00 am local. VIP and VIP Guest tickets are also available through the band’s website.

Public on-sale will start on Friday, March 29 at 10:00 am local. Check out what’s available on Stubhub for general sale tickets. We’re big fans of Stubhub, especially because it’s backed by the FanProtect Program. Through the program, all purchases on the platform are protected from scams and fraud, guaranteeing that your tickets are legitimate.

In a statement promoting the tour, Jericho expressed his pride in the band and his excitement for the upcoming tour.

“It’s hard to believe that a band that was once accused of being a ‘wrestler’s vanity project,’ has now amassed six Top 10 Mainstream Rock Radio hits, released eight albums, toured the world in over 20 countries, and earned a GOLD RECORD…..but we have and we’ve been doing it for 25 YEARS,” said Jericho. “That’s why we are so excited to bring our 25th-anniversary celebration to your city over the next 18 months, starting in October.”

This is going to be one hell of a tour! Don’t miss your chance to see Fozzy and fellow bands this year, get your tickets ASAP.

October 3 – Woodstock, GA – Madlife

October 4 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbellys

October 5 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum Theater

October 6 – Destin, FL – Club LA

October 7 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

October 10 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

October 11 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

October 12 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

October 13 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

October 14 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

October 17 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

October 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

October 19 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

October 20 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

October 21 – Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

Photo by Frazer Harrison

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.