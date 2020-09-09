Due to the unexpectedly enthused response to our recent Six Songs to Lift Your Spirits, and requests for more, here’s six more songs. These, too, can lift up your spirits. But they’re also good when you’re feeling flat, or stagnant, and you need something to stir things up. Try one of these.





1.

David Bowie, “It’s No Game” 1980

From Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps), 1980





2.

The Black Keys, “Fever”

By Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney & Danger Mouse, 2014

3.

John Prine, “Mexican Home”

From Sweet Revenge, 1973



4.

Prince,”Anna Stasia,”

From Lovesexy, 1988

5.

The Monkees, “She”

By Tommy Boyce & Bobby Hart, 1966





6.

Joni Mitchell, “Love or Money” (Live)

From Miles of Aisles, 1974



7.

Bob Dylan and The Band, “Please Crawl Out Your Window”

Originally released only as a single, 1965