Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Announce Streaming Event, Release Single “April Fool”

On Friday (March 25), fans of heavy rock got a new surprise: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators released their new single, “April Fool.”

Along with the new single, the band announced a worldwide streaming event: Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators—Live From Boston.

The streaming event from the band, who released their latest LP, 4, earlier this year, will take place on April 15 at Noon PST. Tickets for the event are on sale now HERE.

The streaming show was shot on location this month during the band’s sold-out House of Blues show, as part of a string of 2022 tour dates.

American Songwriter talked with Slash and Kennedy for our May/June cover story, which you can read in the latest American Songwriter print edition.

In other Myles Kennedy news, the musician is set for a solo tour this summer in Europe. He announced the shows on social media, taking to Instagram and telling his hundreds of thousands of followers, “Grab your tickets and VIP Experiences for The Ides Of March Tour, on sale now at MylesKennedy.com”

Those dates:

EUROPE – 2022

June 1 – Hamburg

June 3 – Rock IM Park

June 5 – Rock AM Ring

June 7 – Vienna

June 10 – Download Festival

June 12 – Download Festival (Acoustic Set)

June 14 – Cologne

June 15 – Berlin

June 17 – Tilburg

June 18 – Graspop Festival

June 20 – Stuttgart

June 21 – Munich

June 23- Rock The Castle

June 25 – Hellfest

Photo by Ross Halfin / Prime PR Group