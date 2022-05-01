Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Release for Record Store Day

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have announced a new release for Record Store Day.

The heavy rock group has shared the news that they will release a new collection of songs, Live At Studios 60, which is the band’s first-ever double live LP. The new work, which features songs from the band’s new album, 4, along with four additional songs, will drop on June 18.

Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studios 60, the double LP is limited to just 2,250 copies. The concert album features songs from the band’s new LP, which is the first album to be released on the new Gibson record label.

The band, which appeared on the March/April cover of American Songwriter’s print edition, released its new album, 4, earlier this year.

Produced by Dave Cobb, and recorded in Nashville at RCA Studio A, the songs of 4 are a snapshot of all the ups and downs of the band member’s lives on tour, from the heaviness of the opener “The River is Rising” to the uptempo tale about relentless pursuits on “Call Off the Dogs,” and the ballad “Fill My World.”

“I wanted to make sure that all those songs didn’t sit around and get overlooked,” shares Slash, who added on several newer tracks—“The River is Rising,” “Spirit Love,” “Call Off the Dogs,” and “Fill My World,” which were all written during the pandemic.

See below for the full track listing for the new live double-album:

Side A

01 Actions Speak Louder Than Words

02 Whatever Gets You By

03 C’est La Vie

04 The Path Less Followed

Side B

05 The River Is Rising

06 Spirit Love

07 Fill My World

08 April Fools

Side C

09 Call Off The Dogs

10 Fall Back To Earth

11 Driving Rain

Side D

12 You’re A Lie

13 World On Fire

14 Anastasia

Photo by Austin Nelson