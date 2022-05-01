Kelly Clarkson Covers Radiohead and More in Latest “Kellyoke”

When you boast one of the world’s best voices, you have your proverbial pick of the litter when it comes to who you want to cover. As such, famed singer Kelly Clarkson is capable of applying her dynamic, full, and rich singing voice on any number of songs from any number of big-name artists.

This week, on Clarkson’s popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the frontwoman, songwriter and performer chose to cover some well-known and perhaps lesser-known songs. And she also performed one of her own tracks for fans.

To kick off the week last week, Clarkson performed her own song, “All I Ever Wanted.” Check out that smokey-voiced tune from the artist below.

Next, as the week progressed, Clarkson took on some cover songs. She performed three more tunes last week, including an exquisite rendition of Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For A Film).” That performance was eerie, big and rather shocking vocally. Check that song out below, as well.

And to round out the week, Clarkson offered two more jams for fans of her talk show. Clarkson covered the song “I’m No Stranger To The Rain” by Keith Whitley and the track “Narcissist” by Avery Anna.