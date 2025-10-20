Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (October 20, 2025)?

With a new week here, fans of The Voice are gearing up for what has quickly become a memorable season. So far, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé fashioned what they believed to be the best team. And besides getting priceless advice from the coaches, contestants also received some help from stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas, Lizzo, and Lewis Capaldi. While the Battle Rounds are still underway, this week will bring a few changes to The Voice.

For starters, there is a new episode of The Voice airing tonight. Over the last few weeks, the show took over the Monday and Tuesday slots. But with the NBA season starting on Tuesday, there will be no new episode. Still able to watch the teams battle it out on Mondays, fans will have to be content with only one new episode for the coming weeks.

Looking ahead to season 28 of The Voice, the contestants who make it through the Battle Rounds will compete in the Knockouts. Unlike previous seasons where the coaches held all the power, this time – the contestants will get the chance to pick the person they want to compete against.

Not wanting to leave the coaches out, they will each have the chance to nominate one singer with the “Mic Drop” title. Besides getting praise from their coach, the award will put them in the running for a chance to perform at the New Year’s Day Rose Parade. Offering the singers a great deal of exposure when winning the Mic Drop, the Knockouts just got a little tougher.

Reba McEntire Keeping Dreams Alive On ‘The Voice’

During a recent Battle, Cori Kennedy and Aubrey Nicole shared the stage when covering Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood’s “Something Bad.” With their futures in the music industry on the line, Nicole watched her time ended on the show. At least she thought.

Thanks to Reba, who used her “Save” button on Nicole, she told the singer, “Aubrey, I think you oughta stay on my team because we are having fun. I know your potential, and we can keep that ball rolling.”

Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing only on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And remember, for those without cable, they can catch up on new episodes the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)