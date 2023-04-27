Amy Winehouse New Book to Feature Personal Journals and Handwritten Lyrics

Written by John Mendelsohn

As part of the new book titled Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, several of the world-renowned singer’s unpublished journals, photographs, and handwritten lyrics will be released to the public. The “Back to Black” singer tragically died from accidental alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011.

The 211-page book will be published by HarperCollins on August 29. A post was made to the official Amy Winehouse Twitter page which featured the cover of the book accompanied by the caption, “Coming this August, a new book, Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, will shine a spotlight on Amy’s incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm and lust for life.”

Amy Winehouse’s Parents Approve of Book Honoring Her Life

Winhouse’s parents seem to fully support the release of the book. A statement by Mitch and Janis Winehouse reads, “This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy—her fun and witty side. We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words,”

100 percent of royalties made from sales of the book will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, according to the estate of Amy Winehouse. The estate has promised a minimum donation of £70,000.

HarperCollins’ spokesperson Lisa Sharkey also released a statement regarding the release of Amy Winehouse: In Her Words which reads, “To fully understand Amy Winehouse on what now would have been her fortieth birthday, this extremely personal and revealing book, filled with her private thoughts and emotions, uncovers the heart of the artist who dreamed big and cared deeply. We could not be prouder to publish this cherished keepsake and are grateful to her parents Janis and Mitch for sharing their daughter in this sensitive beautiful book.”

Amy Winehouse is undeniably a legend in the music industry. She won 7 Grammys and was ranked number 26 on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music. Winehouse released only 3 albums throughout her career but sold about 2.7 million records in the US alone.

Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images