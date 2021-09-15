St. Vincent Shares New Song, Video for “The Nowhere Inn” Ahead of Carrie Brownstein-Written Film

St. Vincent, the prolific rocker (born Annie Clark), released a new video on September 14 for her song, “The Nowhere Inn.” The unveiling comes in anticipation of a new film of the same name, written by the Emmy-nominated Carrie Brownstein, out Friday, September 17.

The new track is also the theme song for the new film, Yahoo! reports, which is directed by Bill Benz, who also directed the new music video.

“I wanted people to know who I am,” Clark says, in the film’s trailer, which you can watch below.

Brownstein adds, “The disparity between who you are and who you are on stage is jarring.”

The new film, which is coming to theaters and video on demand via IFC Films on Friday, will serve as a behind-the-scenes, documentary, and concert film. The movie, which is billed by some as a “mockumentary psychological thriller,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.

IMDB describes it, saying, “St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music, but when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre.”

For more music from St. Vincent, check out one of her latest songs, “Down,” below: