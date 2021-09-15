Alanis Morissette Derides New HBO Doc, ‘Jagged,’ About Her Life

Famed singer-songwriter-performer-actor, Alanis Morissette, is reportedly unhappy with the new HBO documentary about her life, Jagged, and, as such, she says, she will not be promoting the movie, which is slated for release on the channel on November 19.

The 47-year-old Canadian-born Morissette, who did participate in the making of the movie, sitting for hours of interviews for the film about her rise to fame as the sharp tongued-rocker in the ‘90s with hits like, “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic,” says she wasn’t in the right mindset for the conversations. As such, she feels taken advantage of.

Of the movie, which discusses, among other things, her 1995 record, Jagged Little Pill, Morissette said via a statement that she was interviewed “during a very vulnerable time” amidst her “third postpartum depression during lockdown,” reports the L.A. Times.

“I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film,” Morissette said in the statement. “This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”

She added, “I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted. Not unlike many ‘stories’ and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true. While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure— I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.”

According to the L.A. Times, neither HBO nor the film’s director responded immediately with comment.

Recently, The Washington Post reported that the documentary goes into the singer’s history of alleged sexual abuse. The L.A. Times added, though, that much of the film centers around Morissette’s time in Canada as her star rose and rose.

Morissette is currently on tour, which concludes in early October at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.