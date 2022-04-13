Star-Studded Lineup Announced for CMA Music Festival

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Country Music Association Festival is back and better than ever in 2022. This year’s fest will be held from June 9-12 in the heart of downtown Nashville, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.

Performances will be non-stop at each of the four stages, with some of the biggest names in country on the lineup. Gabby Barrett, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Lady A, Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, and Dierks Bentley are just a few of the artists who will perform on the main stage at the Nissan Stadium.

Carly Pearce also posted about her excitement to play the main stage on Instagram. “I’ve waited my whole life to get to say this…. I’M PLAYING THE STADIUM AT @CMA FEST!!! 😭♥️ #cmafest,” she wrote.

Some other major artists taking the Riverfront Stage include Jimmie Allen, Priscilla Block, Ernest, Breland, Blanco Brown, Scotty McCreery, Larry Fleet, and Lainey Wilson.

Callista Clark will also be playing on the Riverfront stage. She retweeted a post from @TheWomenCountry, congratulating all the female country artists who will perform at the festival.

The Amp Stage, Vibes Stage, and Reverb Stage will feature even more country names like Laine Hardy, Brittney Spencer, Hailey Whitters, Ashland Craft, Jordan Fletcher, and Catie Offerman.

Rita Wilson tweeted about her excitement, inviting fans to “come out to the Vibes stage for some vibes!” She also shared a throwback to CMA Fest, 2019, saying she is “counting down the days to June 9th!”

Tickets for the CMA Music Festival are sold out, but some resale passes are available HERE. See the full lineup below.

Photo of Carrie Underwood by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images