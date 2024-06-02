Steve Miller Pens Lengthy Response to Eminem After Rapper Honors His Band in New Single “Houdini”

Considered one of the greatest rappers in history, Eminem dominated the genre with hit songs like “The Real Slim Shady”, My Name Is”, and “Rap God.” Winning countless awards throughout his time in the spotlight, Eminem recently entered the studio once again for his newest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace). While it has been four years since he released an album, the rapper recently gained high praise from Steve Miller for including Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit song “Abracadabra” in his newest single “Houdini.”

With the song released two days ago, Eminem watched the music video gain over 26 million views in only two days. Proving his icon status once again, it appears his years away had little effect on his musical talents.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Miller wrote, “There is a long chain of stories, poetry, lyrics and musical roots that have crossed cultures and generations inspiring the whole world for hundreds of years and in all those lines of thought, music and rhythm there are special artists who take it all in and create new original ideas from their own feelings and experiences. You are one of those timeless originators building something new on a long musical legacy of original artists.”

Steve Miller Honored Eminem Respects “The Art”

Listing some of the artists who influenced him along the way, like Les Paul, Bill Doggett, and numerous others, Miller added, “I have always tried to credit, honor and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honor royalties and share knowledge of their work through my own work. I didn’t know it would be this way when I was a kid trying to make a living playing music and making records, I only knew I had to respect the art that came before me and fight for it too among all the crooks, thieves and imposters.”

Thankful for Eminem taking the time to pay his respects to Miller, the artist concluded, “There aren’t many artists who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time. Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art. To be included in your process feels good while I’m still singing and playing the music I love. I’m Honored.”

