The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen Gets Bit By Bat On Stage While Opening for AC/DC

Taylor Momsen and The Pretty Reckless took the stage in Seville, Spain On May 29 to open for AC/DC on their Power Up Tour. However, Momsen took home an additional souvenir besides her memories of the show—while on stage, she was bitten by a bat.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a report from NME, the band was playing their fifth song of the night, the aptly titled “Witches Burn.” During the song, a small bat landed on Momsen’s leg and clung to her skirt. She shared a clip of the unique incident on social media.

“So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during ‘Witches Burn’ of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg,” Momsen wrote on Instagram. She continued, “In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks. Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!”

Taylor Momsen Declares Herself Truly a Witch After Being Bitten By a Bat During Her Song “Witches Burn”

In the clip, Taylor Momsen is completely unaware that there’s a little bat on her leg, but eventually the crowd gets her attention. She seems to keep her cool, for the most part, saying, “There’s a f—ing flying bat on my leg right now! Can someone help me please?”

Her crew helped her out by getting the animal off of her and releasing it, but not before it took a little bite out of Momsen’s leg. Still, she declared, “I must really be a witch!”

The Pretty Reckless have been opening for AC/DC throughout their European tour and will continue on the road with them through their summer dates. The tour sold more than 1.5 million tickets and sold out most dates within a few days. It kicked off on May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and will continue through the summer before concluding on August 17 in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy